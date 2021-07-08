Woman killed in single-vehicle crash in Centre County

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police said a woman was killed following a single-vehicle crash last night, and two were transported to the hospital.

The crash occurred Wednesday, July 7, around 6:45 p.m. at the 400 block of Garbrick Road in Spring Township, according to police.

Two people were transported to Mount Nittany Medical Center. However, the 34-year-old female was pronounced dead as a result of her injuries from the crash.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, and the Spring Township Police Department is asking that anyone who may have witnessed the accident call them at 814-355-5134.