Woman killed by hit and run on turnpike

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A woman is dead in Somerset after being hit by a vehicle on the turnpike.

Details are currently limited, but the incident occurred just after 6 p.m. Monday night on the eastbound ramp of the Somerset exit.

According to police, a woman and a passenger were stopped along the ramp and for an unknown reason and got out of their vehicle to cross the roadway.

We’re told when they crossed back over towards their vehicle, the woman was hit by another vehicle.

That vehicle fled the scene and the woman was pronounced dead. Stick with WTAJ as this story will be updated as more information becomes available.

