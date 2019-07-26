Woman involved in Armed Robbery Arrested

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)
Altoona police announced overnight that they have arrested 55-year-old Loretta Sheppard and charged her with a number of offenses, including robbery and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
You might remember the surveillance video from that incident. It was back on December 18th at A Jays bar in Altoona. You see Sheppard demand cash from the register, holding a gun. The bar tender then springs into action and fights her off. and she eventually flees the scene.
Shepard is in the Blair county prison this morning in lieu of $50,000 dollars straight cash bail.
