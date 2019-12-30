Woman in custody after traffic stop in Tyrone shows warrant for her arrest

TYRONE, BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Tyrone police have arrested a Lewistown woman after a traffic stop showed a warrant for her arrest after two felony charges were filed in Mifflin County.

Brittany Decker, of Lewistown, had two felony charges filed against her after she intentionally did not scan 43 items at a self-checkout on November 19 and 24, 2019, according to the Granville Township Police Department.

Police issued the warrant on December 27, and Decker was arrested during a traffic stop in Tyrone on December 28.

Police report she was placed in the Blair County Prison and will be transported back to Mifflin County to face charges.