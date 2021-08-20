Woman in custody after stabbing in Clearfield County

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ)–A woman is in custody after a domestic dispute led to the stabbing of a man Friday morning.

Katelynn Dotzer, 24, was arrested for the stabbing that took place before 10 a.m. according to Clearfield Borough Police.

The male was transported to the hospital for his injuries.

Dotzer currently faces charges for aggravated and simple assault as well as recklessly endangering another person. She is currently awaiting a preliminary hearing

