Local woman steals handcuffs from police, faces theft charge

EAST FREEDOM, BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Roxie Dick, 32, was charged with theft after she attempted to keep a man from being arrested by hiding the trooper’s handcuffs.

State Police in Hollidaysburg responded to a call at Turkey Hill in East Freedom for a disturbance last month between two people. After identifying them as Roxie Dick and Caleb Lanzendorfer, 28, they report he had two outstanding warrants.

Police found drug paraphernalia on Lanzendorfer who then got away. After a short foot chase, they caught Lanzendorfer who was taken to Blair County Prison.

Police report that during the short pursuit, Dick attempted to hide the officer’s handcuffs in her VW Jetta. They say she has been charged for theft.