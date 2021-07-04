Woman from Clearfield County reported missing

Photo credit Facebook: Brittany Socash was reported missing Juy3 after not being seen or heard from for 24 hours.

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)–A woman from Clearfield County has been reported as missing after she has not been seen or heard from within the past 24 hours on July 3.

Brittany Socash was last seen in the area of Bear Hill Road in Bradford Township according to police.

Socash stands at 5 feet and 7 inches and weighs approximately 200 pounds. She has blondish brown hair and could be driving a 4 door 2008 Chevy Silverado pick-up truck.

If anyone has any details on the whereabouts of Socash they are asked to call the Pennsylvania State Police Clearfield Station at (814) 857-3800.