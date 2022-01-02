Woman found dead in car being ruled ‘suspicious’, coroner says

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A woman’s death is being ruled suspicious after officials say she was found dead in a vehicle in Cambria County Saturday morning.

A woman in her late teens was found dead in the driver’s seat of a vehicle along Wood Street in Johnstown after 11 a.m., according to Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees. She has not been identified as of this time.

An autopsy is scheduled for Sunday with more details to follow. Lees said that her death is being ruled suspicious.

Johnstown Police Department and the coroner’s office are conducting an investigation.

This is a developing story. Stick with WTAJ as we will provide updates online and on-air as more details are discovered.