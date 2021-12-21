Woman found dead in Cambria County home, police investigate

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Authorities are currently investigating a suspicious death after a woman was found dead in a Ferndale home Tuesday morning.

The woman is in her 30s and was found dead at 5:30 a.m. at a home on Summit Avenue. The name of the woman has not been released. An autopsy has been scheduled for tomorrow and the death is considered suspicious, according to Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees.

Ferndale Police Department, state police, the Cambria County Coroner’s Office and the Cambria County District Attorney’s Office are investigating the death. As of Tuesday afternoon, authorities were still at the scene.