Woman finds strength through motherhood to overcome addiction, now inspires others to do the same

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — For 17 years , Dana Conzo struggled with substance use disorder, starting at age 13 with marijuana then trying heroin, cocaine and alcohol by 16.

“I didn’t realize it until farther down the road how much starting at 13 and keep going and going and back and doing the same thing over and over again and expecting the same results was the insanity of my addiction,” she said.

In 2016, Conzo entered the Blair County Drug Court System. She was sent to treatment two months later.

“My reality for me was that I was in a treatment facility with my children, and that was a wake-up call,” she said.

Now, four years in recovery, Conzo works as a Certified Recovery Specialist (CRS) at Blair Drug and Alcohol Partnerships.

“Sometimes we’re just not ready, I mean it took my 17 years to finally be ready,” she said.

By sharing her story, she wants to spread a message of hope, which means “Hold on. Pain ends.”

“That was told to me so I often share that, like if you could just hold on just a little bit, your pain ends, your pain will subside, and that you’re not a lone, you’re not alone. there are others like us,” she said.

At the end of the day, Conzo said it’s her children who keep her grounded and inspired to be the best version of herself.

“They’re what keeps me sane. I love my children, I love them so much,and I don’t want them to see that side of me,” she said.

The more people in recovery share their stories of second chances, the more stigma about people with substance use disorder can be altered.

“Then the more that we can show society that we are productive members, that we do recover, that there is another way of life, that we’re not crack heads, that we’re not just junkies, that we’re not just viewed as bad people with criminal records. There is a way out, there is a way other than the way we were living,” Conzo said.

For anyone looking to receive help or information Blair Drug and Alcohol Partnerships is available 24-7.