JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Kittanning woman faces charges surrounding a July 2021 crash that killed a motorcycle driver and seriously injured his passenger.

Carrie L. Toy, 65, told police she was driving south on Route 36 in Rose Township and was looking for a parking spot when she turned left and hit 49-year-old Travis Haenel, according to the charges filed. Haenel was killed in the accident and police said a passenger lost her leg.

Get the latest local news, weather, and community events. Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

Toy told police she slowed down to 5-10 mph and did not see the motorcycle until the initial point of impact. She has been charged with involuntary manslaughter, recklessly endangering another person, careless driving and reckless driving.

Toy has a preliminary hearing scheduled for April 14.