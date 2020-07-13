Woman crashes into vehicle after yelling profanities while driving

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Somerset woman was arrested on Monday after she drove past a house yelling profanities at a man in the home.

According to the police report, Breanna Smith, 25, was operating a vehicle without a license when she drove past the victims residence on Columbia Avenue. The verbal altercation reportedly occurred over child custody issues.

The victim also reported to police that Smith was driving very carelessly, crossing into opposite lanes of traffic and disregarding the safety of the other motorists.

Smith later fled from police after she was located with her child in the vehicle. During the pursuit, she reportedly ran a red light and crashed into another vehicle.

Smith is facing multiple charges including Fleeing and Attempting to Elude, several counts of Recklessly Endangering, Endangering the Welfare of Children, numerous traffic violations as well as Harassment.