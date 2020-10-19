Woman crashed car with child while under the influence of heroin

CLAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Greenfield Township police say a Claysburg woman shot up heroin 45 minutes before rolling a car with a 3-year-old in the back seat.

It was Friday at about 3:15 p.m. when 33-year-old Holly N. Feathers lost control of the 2012 Ford Focus she was driving as she turned from Oakdale Road onto Penndale Avenue, according to the charges filed before Magisterial District Judge Andrew Blattenberger.

A witness told police the car was driving at a high rate of speed when it left the road, drove into a ditch and rolled onto its roof. The witness said she ran to the car to see if everyone was okay and saw the boy in the back seat and not strapped into a child safety seat or a seat belt. She then took the child, who was not injured according to police, across the street to a safe area. Police noted EMS personnel were dispatched to the scene to check on the child.

HOLLY FEATHERS

Feathers and the boy’s father, who was in the front passenger seat, were not injured, but Feathers allegedly admitted she injected heroin about 45 minutes before the crash.

Police indicated two pill bottles and a syringe were discovered in the car’s glove compartment and 22 packets of heroin, a couple of Suboxone pills, and three syringes were found in her purse.

Feathers was arraigned Saturday morning by Magisterial District Judge Matt Dunio on charges of felony endangering the welfare of a child and misdemeanor counts of drug possession, DUI on a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Feathers also faces several traffic violations.

Bail was set at $25,000 cash and she remains in Blair County Prison with a preliminary hearing slated for Oct. 29