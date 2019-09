BELLEFONTE, CENTRE CO., Pa. (WTAJ) — A Centre County woman faces at least six months behind bars after stealing lottery tickets from work.

57-year-old Donna Hepfer was convicted of stealing nearly $7,000 in lottery tickets from the store where she worked.

The winnings of those tickets came to more than $4,000.

She’s been ordered to pay the store back nearly $12,000 in restitution.