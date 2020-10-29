Woman choked victim in bathroom stall, police arrest and file charges

TYRONE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Tyrone woman was taken into custody and charged after she allegedly strangled another woman in a bathroom stall at a Sheetz store.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, Oct. 28, when 43-year-old Catherine Copenhaver reportedly got into an argument with another woman that lead to her following the woman into a Sheetz bathroom. Copenhaver reportedly pulled hair from the woman’s head before she tried to seek shelter inside of a Sheetz store bathroom.

Copenhaver then reportedly followed the woman into the bathroom and climbed under the stall door. She then sat on the woman’s lap and began to strangle her and preventing her from breathing.

Police were called and noted that the woman had a bleeding nose, redness about her face, and a cut on her left pointer finger.

Copenhaver was taken into custody and then told police she did hit the woman in the face.