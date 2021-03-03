Woman, child flown to UPMC after crash in Huntingdon County

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A woman and child were flown to UPMC Altoona Monday evening after crashing a Nissan Sentra into a fallen tree.

State police report that the 33-year-old was driving with a 10-year-old in the car on Mt. Foot Rd. heading towards Orbisonia just after 10 p.m. That’s when they say a tree fell over into their lane of travel. The driver did not have time to react and ultimately struck the tree.

Both the woman and the child were extricated from the car by non-mechanical means and taken by air to UPMC Altoona for what troopers report as suspected serious injury.