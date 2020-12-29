Woman charged with supplying gun used in Coopersdale murder

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown woman has been charged after police say she supplied the handgun used in a May 17 Coopersdale murder.

27-year-old Terrell Foreman allegedly hid the gun in her baby bag before giving it to Amir Matthews according to charges filed by Johnstown police. The weapon was later used to kill 26-year-old Armel Joe at about 1 a.m. on May 17 during a large cookout at Coopersdale Homes in Johnstown.

During the investigation, witnesses told Johnstown detectives it was Matthews who shot Joe, who died 30 minutes after he was taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center from a single gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Witnesses also told investigators Foreman, also known as “Unique Freeman,” hid Matthews in the home she shared with her girlfriend, Dawn “Duchess” Smith, at 117 I Street before the pair drove him, along with the gun, to Philadelphia.

Smith and Matthews remain at large.

Foreman was arraigned Monday night on felony gun and hindering apprehension charges as well as misdemeanor counts of tampering with evidence and recklessly endangering another person. Bail was set at 10 percent of $75,000 by Magisterial District Judge Mary Ann Zanghi and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for January 7 before Magisterial District Judge Michael J. Musulin.

