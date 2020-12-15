Woman charged with possession of firearm, controlled substances

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Petersburg woman was charged Tuesday after police located a loaded handgun as well as unknown controlled substances.

Police were initially dispatched for a report of a stolen vehicle. After arriving on scene, the victim informed police that she believed the vehicle was stolen by 26-year-old Cheyenna Boonie.

The vehicle was later located outside of Boonies apartment along Teaberry Street in Tyrone. Police made contact with Boonie after she exited her apartment reportedly with the vehicle keys in hand. She was also carrying a backpack where a metallic noise was allegedly heard after she dropped it on the sidewalk.

Boonie reportedly told police that there was money in the bag that needed returned to the owner in the residence as well as a needle that potentially didn’t have a cap on it.

An eventual search of the backpack revealed a loaded handgun. Three orange capped syringes, a bag of small multicolored rubber bands, a black container filled with two white glassine baggies, two blue glassine baggies containing an unknown suspected controlled substance, and 12 alcohol prep pads were also located.

A criminal history search of Boonie determined that she had been previously charged and plead guilty to possession with intent to deliver in 2013 that prohibits her from possessing a firearm.

Boonie is now facing charges that include possession of firearm prohibited, firearms not to be carried without a license, possession of a controlled substance, and use of drug paraphernalia.