Woman charged with overdose death of 4-month-old baby

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Stoystown woman is accused of giving her 4-month-old baby a lethal dose of an over-the-counter antihistamine.

State police have charged 29-year-old Chauntel Gindlesperger with criminal homicide in the death of the child on Oct. 30. Gindlesperger allegedly gave the baby the allergy drug diphenhydramine, sold under the brand name Benadryl, as well as ibuprofen, ZzzQuil, and CBD, according to Somerset District Attorney Jeff Thomas, as well as online court records.

Thomas said while the drugs are over-the-counter medication, they are for adults and Gindlesperger gave the baby more diphenhydramine than an adult would take.

Thomas said the motive isn’t known and charges were filed Tuesday after the child’s toxicology report came back from the laboratory.

“To do something like this to such an innocent, little baby is just horrific,” Thomas said.

Gindlesperger was arraigned by Magisterial District Judge William E. Seger Wednesday afternoon and lodged in Somerset County Jail after bail was denied.