Woman charged with failing to report for jail sentence in Clearfield County

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Clearfield County woman was charged with felony escape and misdemeanor failure to appear after police say she failed to show up to serve her jail sentence that was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Amy Jo Clark, 44, was sentenced in January to a minimum of 90 days to a maximum of one year incarceration for possession with intent to deliver and driving under the influence of a controlled substance.

Clark was to report to the Clearfield County Jail on February 25. However, Clearfield County Common Pleas Judge Paul Cherry delayed her incarceration in March due to limited jail admissions surrounding COVID-19 related health issues.

Clark was then ordered to report on April 1. However, she reportedly failed to report on the new date. An arrest warrant was subsequently issued for Clarks arrest.

Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 7.