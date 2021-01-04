Woman charged with DUI, homicide in death of 2-year-old

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Clearfield woman has been charged with homicide after she crashed her car while under the influence of meth, killing a 2-year-old girl.

The crash reportedly occurred on September 21, 2020, at Banion Road in Bigler Township shortly before 5 p.m. 55-year-old Jacqueline Lidgett was driving her 2008 Jeep Liberty with a 2-year-old girl in the passenger seat at the time of the crash. Lidgett was reportedly transported to UPMC Altoona following the crash while the fatally injured girl was attended to at the scene.

State police investigating the crash interviewed Lidgett over the phone a day later while she remained in the hospital. When asked about the cause of the crash, she allegedly told police that she only remembered swerving to miss something on the road but did not remember what it was.

A business located in the area of the crash scene later provided police security camera images that reportedly showed Lidgett slumped over the steering wheel and driving over the edge of the road on the evening of the incident. Through a second interview with Lidgett, police reportedly obtained a medical release to take custody of her medical papers and a blood sample from the day of the crash.

Police then learned that a test conducted by UPMC Altoona reportedly showed that Lidgett had tested positive for methamphetamine when she was admitted. A test of her blood also showed numerous over the counter medications in her system that included anti-depressants.

Lidgett is facing numerous felony and misdemeanor charges that include homicide by vehicle while under the influence, aggravated assault by vehicle, involuntary manslaughter, and endangering the welfare of children. Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for February 3 in Houtzdale District Court.

