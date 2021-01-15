Woman charged with DUI after arriving to help friend during traffic stop

BOGGS TWP., CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man and woman are facing DUI charges after the man was pulled over for a DUI and the woman showed up at the scene to help move his truck while also under the influence.

Troopers from PSP Rockview say they pulled over the 28-year-old Mill Hall man on S. Eagle Valley Road/I-80 on January 12 just before 11 a.m. The man appeared to be under the influence of drugs and was permitted to call his friend to come to get his truck instead of it being towed.

Troopers report that a short time later, a 32-year-old Lock Haven woman arrived at the scene but was having trouble getting the stick shift Ford F-150 to move. A trooper attempted to help her only to find that she was also under the influence of drugs and had a DUI suspended license.

According to the report, both were taken into custody and charges are pending the toxicology reports.