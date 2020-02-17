Woman charged with drugs on two different nights at two different Altoona motels

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Logan Township Police report separate charges of Possession, heroin, and paraphernalia for the same woman at two different motels in Altoona less than 48 hours apart.

Police report that they went to the Cedar Grove Motel on December 15, 2019, to make contact with Ashley Martin, 28, of Cranberry. They report a man answered the door just before 11:30 p.m when they saw Martin passed out on the motel bed with a partial stamp baggie of heroin next to her. Martin was charged with the possession and paraphernalia that was found.

Later, on December 17, at 2:30 a.m, Logan Township Police went to the Microtel on Valley View Blvd as a follow up to an arrest made by APD on a traffic stop. Logan Township Police then made contact with Martin, aware that she was staying at the Microtel, where they discovered a little more than a “bundle” oh heroin on the hotel room desk. Martin was also charged with possession of heroin and paraphernalia.