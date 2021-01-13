Woman charged with diverting pain medication from Duncansville animal hospital

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona woman is accused of diverting painkillers meant for pets at an animal hospital.

30-year-old Reghan Wolfe reportedly used her own credit cards to pay for Tramadol prescriptions for other client’s pets between October and December while working at Duncansville Animal Hospital, according to charges filed by narcotics investigators with the state Attorney General’s Office.

The diversion of the pain pills was noticed on Jan. 6 when a client tried to get a refill for a prescription of Tramadol for his pet and was told not enough time had elapsed between the last prescription, although the client never obtained a refill for it.

That prompted an internal investigation that pointed to Wolfe after it was noticed the credit card used to obtain the refill was the same as used to pay on Wolfe’s own pet’s account at the animal hospital.

It was found that credit card was used in five transactions and all were for other clients whose pets were prescribed the pain medication. In four of them, Wolfe’s initials were on four transactions and were at times the clients had been at the animal hospital.

Another credit card of Wolfe’s was used in three purchases of Tramadol prescribed to other clients’ pets. A total of 660 Tramadol 50 mg pills we obtained by Wolfe in eight suspected transactions.

When questioned by state narcotics agents on Monday, Wolfe reportedly confessed to diverting the pain medication for her own pet.

Wolfe now faces a felony charge of acquiring a controlled substance by misrepresentation, fraud, forgery, deception, or subterfuge and misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance and furnishing false material or information.

She was released on an unsecured $25,000 bond on Wednesday after her arraignment by Magisterial District Judge Paula Aigner and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for February 2.