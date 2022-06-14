BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Virginia woman is facing charges after state police say an argument with her boyfriend lead to her stealing his car keys and biting his hand.

Stephanie Olsen, 39, and her boyfriend were reportedly driving north on Interstate 99 on June 13 at 11:30 p.m. in Saint Clair Township when she told him to pull over because she wanted to be taken to her vehicle. Olsen told troopers her boyfriend refused to take her to her car because she was previously arrested for DUI.

Olsen then left her boyfriends car but came back to try to take his keys from the ignition, according to state police. The boyfriend claimed Olsen punched him in his groin multiple times and bit him on his right hand as they struggled over the keys. He said Olsen eventually took the keys and refused to give them back.

When questioned by state police, blood could be seen around Olsen’s mouth to which she admitted was from biting her boyfriend, according to court documents. Troopers said they believed Olsen was under the influence of drugs.

Olsen was charged with theft by unlawful taking, simple assault, harassment and criminal attempt. She was placed in Bedford County Prison on $75,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 22.

