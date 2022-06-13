HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A woman has been charged after police said she allegedly severely injured someone with her vehicle in 2021 while she was driving drunk with a case of Blue Moon.

On Nov. 29, 2021, around 3:30 p.m. police responded to a two-vehicle crash caused by 34-year-old Whitney Stauffer on Raystown Road. Police said both vehicles were severely damaged and the one man was severely injured and being treated by EMS, according to charges filed.

The other driver had multiple injuries including bleeding in the brain, a broken femur and underwent multiple surgeries. He also had to have some of his intestines removed, according to police.

While interviewing Stauffer, police said she was crying in the driver’s seat and would not tell police her name. Her passenger seat was wet and a case of Blue Moon Light Sky Beer cans was spilled on the passenger side floor, according to police.

According to court documents, a witness told police they saw Stauffer, in her black Jeep Grand Cherokee, cross the double yellow line while traveling southbound. The witness said they were ahead of the victim’s vehicle heading northbound, and had to swerve to avoid Stauffer, but saw in their rear-view mirror as Stauffer struck the victim’s vehicle.

Police said Stauffer refused to take a field sobriety test and was transported to Penn Highlands Hospital. When at the hospital, police interviewed Stauffer and she asked officers to not say she was drunk in the police report. At one point, she reportedly told police she’d been drinking since this morning police, according to court documents.

Police asked her again to perform a field sobriety test which she refused. She also refused to submit a blood test, so police received a warrant and were able to get results, showing that she had a blood alcohol content of .190, over double the legal limit.

Stauffer has been charged with multiple aggravated assault charges, including aggravated assault by a vehicle, along with multiple other simple driving-related charges. She waived her case to court and is awaiting her formal arraignment scheduled for August 4.