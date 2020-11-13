Woman charged in overdose death of Saint Marys man

SAINT MARYS, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Elk County woman has been charged for supplying the drugs that led to the overdose death of a Saint Marys man in early October.

According to the report, police arrived at the man’s home on October 8, 2020, where he was declared dead at the scene. He was found with baggies labeled “RX360 OUT OF STOCK” and witnesses reported that on Oct. 7, he went to 41-year-old Margaret Wisor’s home in Johnsonburg.

During the course of the investigation, a search warrant was issued on Wisor’s home where money, handwritten ledgers, digital scales, heroin, meth, multiple cellphones, and several baggies marked “RX360 OUT OF STOCK” were all found. After being read her Miranda rights, Wisor told police that they smoked a few of the bags on Oct. 7, and she asked him to take the empty bags with him then gave him some of her personal supply as well as having sold him meth in the week prior to his death.

After an autopsy and lab results, it was determined that the Saint Marys man had died from acute Fentanyl toxicity. Fentanyl, Naloxone, Delta-9-THC, and Acetaminophen were all found in his system as well as in the drugs confiscated from Wisor’s home.

Wisor is facing charges of Drug delivery resulting in death, prohibited acts, and criminal use of a communication facility.