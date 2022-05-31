BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Everett woman faces homicide charges after state police say a 3-year-old choked on baby wipes.

Chelsea Cooley, 31, is charged with homicide, aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of a child and other related felonies after the child died from choking on wipes, according to state police. The boy was taken from a home along East First Street in Everett Borough to UPMC Bedford on May 28 and was later flown to UPMC Childrens’ Hospital in Pittsburgh.

Troopers say the boy died at the Childrens’ Hospital on May 29 at 4 p.m. An autopsy reportedly found the 3-year-old had substantial bruising and injuries to his body. The boy’s death was determined to be caused by strangulation, according to state police.

Cooley went before a judge and was arraigned Tuesday night on her charges. She was placed in Bedford County Prison and denied bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 8.

