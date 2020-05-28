Woman charged for endangering welfare of 1 & 2-year-olds

ROARING SPRING, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police out of Hollidaysburg have charged a Roaring Spring woman after her two children were found playing in the halls of Roaring Spring Commons by a neighbor in another apartment.

Troopers say that they arrived on the scene just before 1 a.m. on May 28 where a neighbor told them she heard the 1-year-old boy and the 2-year-old girl in the hallway and that 28-year-old Alyssa Shank was not answering the door.

Troopers attempted to get an answer by knocking on the door before they made entry into the apartment.

They report that Shank was asleep on her bed and noticed the apartment was in deplorable conditions. Food and garbage were spilled throughout the apartment along with cat litter and feces.

State Police proceeded to notify Blair County Children and Youth Services. Shank and the children stayed with a nearby neighbor.

Endangering the welfare of children charges are to be filed.