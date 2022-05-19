CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A woman is facing DUI charges after a crash in April sent a person to the hospital in Cambria County, police said.

On April 16, West Hills police arrived to the scene of the accident between Menoher Boulevard and Luzrene Street involving a Hyundai Tucson and a Dodge Nitro. Police talked to the driver of the Hyundai who said the other driver took off on foot down Gardner Street.

Police found Jessica Watts, 26, of Johnstown hobbling down the street due to injuries from the crash and took her back to the scene where she failed multiple field sobriety tests. Watts was then sent to the hospital to have her blood drawn.

Police said that the driver of the Hyundai was sent to the hospital for injuries. Police noted she had pain in her hip/pelvic area and could not walk on her own.

Watts faces charges of felony aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI along with others. She currently has a preliminary hearing set for June 8.