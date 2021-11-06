Woman charged for DUI after crash with U-Haul in Centre County

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A woman was charged for driving under the influence after she hit a guide rail multiple times with a U-Haul before hitting a tree in Centre County, according to police.

Police say that 34-year old Justine Fisher was driving a 2005 GMC U-Haul on North Eagle Valley Street in Howard Township when she traveled right onto the shoulder and hit the guide rail multiple times. She then went off-road and hit a tree before coming to a stop.

Fisher was transported to the hospital for injuries and was charged for DUI, according to the crash report.

Crew that assisted police with the crash are S&R Towing, Howard EMS and Howard Fire Company.