Woman charged after stabbing man with scissors

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) — Lawrence Township police arrested a Clearfield woman on Tuesday night after she allegedly stabbed a man with scissors during a domestic argument.

Police say that 38-year-old Angel Coudriet was taken into custody after police arrived on the scene of a physical domestic in progress at roughly 9:30 p.m.

Coudriet was reportedly in an argument with a man from Clearfield when she stabbed him in the arm with a pair of scissors.

Police report that Coudriet was taken into custody and arraigned on the charges of simple assault, disorderly conducts, and harassment.