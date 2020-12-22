Woman charged after meth, drugs found during traffic stop

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Bedford County woman was arrested early Tuesday morning after Logan Township police located numerous drugs during a traffic stop.

According to a report, 37-year-old Lindsey Longenecker was pulled over at 1:55 a.m on West Plank Road near Orchard Avenue for driving her vehicle without the headlights turned on. During the traffic stop, Longenecker allegedly informed the officer that she had been stopped by police four days prior and that drugs were found in her vehicle.

Items seized from Longenecker’s vehicle

Police obtained consent from Longenecker to conduct a search of her vehicle. The search yielded 2.4 ounces of methamphetamine, 19.8 grams of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and $1,104 in cash.

Longenecker was placed under arrest and transported to Blair County Central Booking for processing and arraignment. She now faces multiple charges including possession with intent to deliver, possession, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and other summary traffic violations.