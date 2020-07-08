Woman charged after driving backward on Pennsylvania turnpike

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police from the Everett Patrol Unit has charged a Maryland woman who they say was driving backward in the left lane of the PA Turnpike in Bedford County.

Symara Cole, 27, of Silver Spring, Maryland, was reportedly driving in reverse in the left lane of the PA Turnpike on June 21 at approximately 6 p.m.

PSP report they received multiple calls about the Mercedes-Benz. A caller had reported Cole at mile-marker 150.2 and then another caller reported Cole was still traveling in reverse at mile-marker 150.7.

Troopers say they arrived on the scene and a truck driver had stopped his tractor-trailer behind Cole to prevent anyone from being hit. Cole was then found passed out in the Mercedes with the doors all locked.

EMS responded and Cole was found to be under the influence of drugs and was taken into custody. Raystown EMS took her to UPMC Bedford for medical evaluation.

Charges for DUI, drug posession and paraphernalia are pending, according to Tuesday’s release.