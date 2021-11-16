DUI: Woman charged after crashing vehicle with children onboard

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An East Freedom woman is facing child endangerment charges after police say she crashed her vehicle into a parked car while under the influence of alcohol.

The incident reportedly occurred on Monday, Nov. 15 at 7:47 p.m. when Haven Hoffer, 23, was traveling south on Bedford Street in Claysburg with two children inside her 2013 Nissan Altima, according to Greenfield Township police.

Hoffer told officers at the scene that she must not had been paying attention when she hit the parked vehicle that was sitting outside of a residence. The vehicle was reportedly pushed 42 feet before coming to a rest on the porch of a neighboring property.

Police then found Hoffer to be under the influence of alcohol after she agreed to a chemical breath test. Her blood alcohol content resulted in a 0.281.

Hoffer faces felony and misdemeanor charges including endangering the welfare of children, driving under the influence, reckless driving, careless driving and driving at an unsafe speed.