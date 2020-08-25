Woman charged after brutally attacking a 12-year-old girl on video

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown woman has been arrested after she reportedly assaulted a 12-year-old girl and captured it on videotape.

The child reported the assault to the school nurse at Richland School where signs of bruising on her arm were reportedly present. Richland Police and Children and Youth Services were informed of the incident but no charges were filed at the time.

A family member later revealed to authorities that 32-year-old Emily Sarver, had allegedly filmed the assault and sent a copy of it to friends.

Video footage reviewed by detectives reportedly showed Sarver beating the child in the head and face with her hands and a wooden spoon as well as grabbing the child by the hair, throwing her onto the floor, and berating her with vulgar language.

The child attempted to get away into another room but was ordered by Sarver back into the room where the assault continued in front of the camera.

Detectives reviewing the footage say the repeated assault lasted seven minutes and described it as a quote “brutal attack” which confirmed the details reported by the girl.

The child has also revealed to a family member that Sarver and her boyfriend allegedly smoke marijuana in the presence of other children in the home.

Sarver is facing multiple charges of aggravated assault, simple assault, endangering the welfare of children, recklessly endangering another person, and corruption of minors. Sarver has also been ordered to take a mental health evaluation.