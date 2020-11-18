Woman “blacks out” breaks into apartments, cars in Bellefonte

BELLEFONTE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A woman is facing charges after allegedly blacking out on “benzos” and breaking into various apartments and cars and leaving with random items.

Jessica M. Anderson, 36 had reportedly gone to a friend’s apartment on E. Bishop Street at the Bell Tower Apartments. After being questioned with a lawyer she says she had taken “benzos” namely Xanax to try and come down from smoking meth earlier and she “blacked out” and doesn’t remember much after.

According to the complaints, Bellefonte police responded to a call from a woman saying items have gone missing from her apartment on the next block of E. Bishop. On arrival, the woman showed the officer that things were missing from where they belonged, there were 3 bags of sliced cheese neatly placed on her stove, and on her back porch there was a coffee cup and four cigarette butts in an ashtray that weren’t the brand the woman smoked.

While investigating, police discovered another woman who said her car was broken into and various items on her front porch were knocked over and/or missing from the same building. Police say that when searching the car, they found a large piece of glass that looked like it was from a meth pipe, and a pack of unopened Marlboro cigarettes. They later discovered the unopened pack was taken from the first victim’s home.

While investigating, a witness told police that Anderson was in the area and left in a blue Subaru that morning after a man picked her up.

Police were able to track down the Subaru with help from a security camera and found it registered to Anderson’s father. According to the complaint, Anderson was questioned at the home and kept telling police that she had a basket that night and was riff-raffing through the alley for items.

When asked to see the items, the officer noticed numerous items that multiple victims described went missing.

Over the course of the investigation, Anderson was taken into custody in Milesburg over various warrants in Bellefonte and probation. She was later taken to CCCF and then interviewed with her lawyer present. According to the paperwork, she had told police that she didn’t remember anything of the night other than having smoked meth and then taking Xanax and it made her blackout.

When asked about the cheese left on the stove of an apartment, Anderson reportedly told police that’s something she would do and gave an example of how she’s been under the influence like that before at someone’s house and left out cheese and carrots.

Going back over the highlights of the incidents, Anderson agreed that she wasn’t going to contest that all of these things were most probably done by her, including getting into other cars as she remembered trying at least one car door handle and it’s probable she got in the others.

Anderson is facing multiple charges of theft, receiving stolen property, and possession with intent to use.