Woman arrested for underage drinking, assault in Jefferson County

BROOKVILLE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Brookville police report the arrest of a woman after being called to a domestic dispute and finding that she was under 21 and intoxicated.

According to the release, police arrived at the home on Jared Street on Oct. 12 and found that both the woman and a man in the home were drinking and arguing about getting the woman’s child to go to sleep. While investigating, police say the woman struck the man in front of them.

The woman was arrested and taken to Jefferson County Jail where she waited for arraignment on charges of simple assault, disorderly conduct, and underage drinking.