Woman arrested for stabbing husband in face, leading troopers on chase in Somerset County

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A West Virginia woman was arrested after reportedly stabbing her estranged husband in the face with a pen and then leading police on a chase in Somerset County.

According to the report, Keli Akers, 32, of Cool Ridge W.Va. stabbed the man in his face with a pen on July 31 before police were called just after 3 p.m.

Once arriving at the scene, state police report that Akers fled and a pursuit started. It lasted for roughly three miles through Brothersvalley Township before using a PIT maneuver to prevent Akers from continuing. After being removed from the car, she reportedly began to spit in the face of the troopers.

Akers was able to be taken into custody. She’s currently in Somerset County Jail on a $50,000 straight bond.