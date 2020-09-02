Woman arrested after stabbing in Somerset Tuesday night

SOMERSET, Pa. (WTAJ) — Somerset Police responded to a call for a stabbing on Tuesday night after a woman stabbed her boyfriend’s mother before fleeing the scene Tuesday night.

Police report that Kelsey Grove, 31, from Berlin, Pa. got into an argument with her boyfriend’s mother on Sept. 1, just after 10:30 p.m. before stabbing her with a steak knife, getting her once in the left side of the neck, causing a one-inch laceration.

Grove was found by police and told them she had intentions of stabbing her boyfriend because she believed he had been cheating on her. Grove was placed under arrest and charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, harassment, and resisting arrest.

The victim was taken to UPMC Somerset for treatment and then transferred ut to a higher level of care for her injuries.