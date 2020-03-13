Woman arrested after death of 12-year-old girl

JENNER TWP., SOMERSET CO., Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police have arrested and charged a woman after a 12-year-old girl died from an overdose of Morphine that the woman was concealing in a vitamin bottle.

Police report that 54-year-old Cheryl Workman was arrested on March 12 after an investigation began when the young girl died on October 1, 2019.

According to the report, police arrived on October 1 to find the girl unresponsive and declared dead from an apparent medical episode. Her death remained undetermined pending a toxicology report.

During the investigation, police found that Workman was prescribed morphine and was concealing it in a partially labeled vitamin bottle.

They report that video surveillance at the girl’s school showed her stumbling and having severe balance issues, appearing to be under the influence of a controlled substance.

When the toxicology report came back, police report that the girl had died from acute morphine toxicity.

Police state that Workman was arrested and charged on March 12, 2020, and charged with involuntary manslaughter and related charges. Workman was arraigned and released on $100,000 unsecured bail. A preliminary hearing is pending.