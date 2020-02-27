Woman allegedly stabbed a man before fleeing from an Altoona motel

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — Logan Township Police responded to a call at Cedar Grove Motel on Thursday morning for a report of an intoxicated male being in a room with a 2-year-old child.

Police report when they arrived, the man was not intoxicated but was a victim of an assault.

Police report that 28-year-old Nichole Rosellea Cuff allegedly stabbed the man in the forearm. He also had cuts on his hands from trying to stop her from stabbing him further.

Cuff had left the scene before police arrived. AMED assisted with treatment of the man.