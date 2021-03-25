Woman accused of stabbing man, hitting him with snow shovel

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown woman is being accused of hitting a man with a snow shovel and stabbing him with a kitchen knife.

Keisha N. Rose, 31, has been charged with aggravated assault, terroristic threats, simple assault and harassment.

The victim told police he arrived at the residence March 23 to remove several belongings when he was repeatedly struck by a metal and plastic snow shovel in the upper torso area. He also told police he was stabbed with a kitchen knife that required medical treatment to his left hand, according to the charges filed.

Rose has a preliminary hearing scheduled for April 7.