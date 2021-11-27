Woman accused of spending two months stealing $800 in groceries

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– State police are investigating after about $800 worth of groceries were stolen from a Weis over the course of two months.
Police say that from Aug. 29 to Oct. 29, Samantha Paolo, of West Virginia, “misscanned” a total of $800.99 worth of groceries from the Weis located at Bedford Square in Snake Spring township.
The incident is under investigation by state police out of Bedford County.
