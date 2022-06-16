SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Newtown, Connecticut, woman faces multiple felony charges for allegedly sexually assaulting a young boy while camping in Elk Lick Township.

While staying at Deer Valley YMCA Camp in August of 2016, 23-year-old Courtney DeMeglio, who was 18 at the time of the alleged assault, reportedly made an 11-year-old boy touch her inappropriately by grabbing his hand, according to charges filed by Pennsylvania State Police. The boy told police she also pushed him on the bed and performed oral sex on him.

Later the same week at camp, the boy said DeMeglio sexually assaulted him again, police noted from their May 17 interview.

DeMeglio was arraigned Thursday on two felony counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, one felony count of indecent assault of a person less than 13, and one felony count of corruption of minors.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

DeMeglio posted her $7,500 cash bail, and her charges have been waived for court.