Woman charged in death of 2-year-old in DUI crash waives prelim. hearing

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Charges against the driver in a deadly Clearfield County crash that claimed the life of a 2-year-old girl are headed to court.

Jacqueline M. Lidgett, 55, of Madera, waived her preliminary hearing on homicide by vehicle while DUI and related charges on Wednesday in Clearfield County.

A 2-year-old family member who was a passenger died in the Sept. 21 wreck, one where Lidgett’s 2008 Jeep Liberty drove off Banion Road in Bigler Township and traveled down an embankment, hit some trees and then rolled onto its side.

State police suspect Lidgett was high on methamphetamine and security camera footage captured images of her slumped over the wheel with the Jeep over the road’s fog line. A blood test after the crash indicated Lidgett had meth in her system, police contend.

Lidgett remains free on an unsecured $250,000 bond with a formal arraignment in Clearfield County Court slated for March 17.