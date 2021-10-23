Woman accused of giving Somerset County Jail inmate drugs, both face charges

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Two face drug charges after police say a visitor gave an inmate at Somerset County Jail drugs.

State police responded to Somerset County Jail on Aug. 26 for a call involving a sale of drugs. Police say that visitor Shanna Fleming, 31, of North Versailles made physical contact with inmate Eric Farrar, 30 and orally swapped numerous balloons that had narcotics in them.

Police conducted a search of Flemming’s vehicle during an investigation but police did not find any drugs in her car.

Both Flemming and Farrar face felony drug and conspiracy charges.