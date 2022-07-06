SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A woman is in jail on a felony charge after police said they caught her damaging a Somerset County Sheriff’s patrol vehicle.

On July 3, police received multiple calls that 37-year-old Justin Lee Manly, also known as Samantha Manly, was causing extensive damage to a sheriff’s patrol car by throwing rocks at it, according to charges filed by Somerset Borough police. The vehicle was parked outside of the Somerset County Courthouse.

When police arrived, they reported she continued to throw rocks at the driver’s side door. The vehicle’s windows, doors, paint and lettering were all damaged.

Manly alleged that she was causing the damages because she needed a place to stay, according to the affidavit.

Manly was arraigned on a felony count of criminal mischief. She is lodged in Somerset County Prison after failing to post her $25,000 cash bond.

Her preliminary hearing takes place July 12.