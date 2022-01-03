Woman abandons stolen car at Sheetz, steals 2nd car from same parking lot, Troopers report

FULTON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Ohio woman is in hot water after police say she stole a car in West Virginia and drove it to Sheetz in McConnellsburg only to abandon it to steal another car from the same parking lot.

Donna Hall, 45, of Pickerington, Ohio is facing charges of theft, receiving stolen property and DUI of a controlled substance after a Jeep was reported stolen from the Sheetz parking lot on Dec. 14.

Through the investigation, state police determined that an abandoned Volkswagon Jetta from West Virginia was also reported stolen. Hall was later able to be identified via security footage from Sheetz. She was found nearby shortly after and was taken into custody by Pennsylvania State Police.