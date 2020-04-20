Wolf to ease restrictions as car sales, construction restart by May 8th

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Governor Tom Wolf announced today that guidlines will be in place to relax the stay-at-home orders on May 8th and continue on a path to what will be the new normal.

One step will be the online sales of vehicles, which will be enabled by the signing of SB 841.

Following online communication, the dealer and customer should schedule an appointment for one customer at a time to pick up the purchased vehicle and drop off any trade-in. The vehicle handoff should be limited to the least number of people required to complete the transaction. Dealers may also schedule a drop off at the buyer’s location.

Please click here to view the guidance document for complete details.

“We are taking small steps toward regaining a degree of normalcy in Pennsylvania,” Wolf said.

Another step will be resuming construction with strict guidelines. Public and private construction may resume statewide starting Friday, May 8, in accordance with safety guidance that will be issued by the administration. Construction projects already deemed life-sustaining may continue while adhering to social distancing, personnel limits and other guidance as announced by the administration.

These limited steps forward will be closely observed in the coming days and weeks to ensure that they do not result in a rapid increase in COVID-19 cases, in which case the governor will use his authority under the emergency disaster declaration to resume restrictions to protect public health and safety.

Gov. Wolf stated that the Administration will monitor the implementation of curbside pickup at State Stores including the safety of the supply chain to determine if broader curbside pick up can be done safely and effectively to provide goods and services, while still limiting the amount of person to person contact not just at retail locations but throughout the supply chain.